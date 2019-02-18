× Special Election Set For Iowa District 30 Senate Seat

DES MOINES, Iowa — Voters in Senate District 30 will pick a new lawmaker next month.

On Monday, Gov. Kim Reynolds set a special election for Tuesday, March 19. This comes after Democratic State Sen. Jeff Danielson resigned last week. District 30 includes Waterloo, Cedar Falls and Hudson.

Danielson, who was also a firefighter, made the surprise announcement last Thursday. He said he is stepping down from the fire department due to safety concerns stemming from a policy to cross-train police officers to also fight fires.

Danielson said he wouldn’t be resigning from the Senate if he wasn’t resigning from the fire department and that he already has another job lined up.