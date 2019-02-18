Winter Storm to Disrupt Wednesday Morning Commute

Another Winter Storm is on its way to impact Central Iowa. A Winter Storm Watch is in place for Tuesday 6 PM through Wednesday 9 AM. This storm will bring more significant snowfall through Wednesday morning which will make the drive in to work and school difficult.

The trough that will evolve into our winter storm is currently moving on shore off the California coast and will move on shore and through the southwest US today through Tuesday. All of the factors needed to get snow growth and intensity of snowfall are setting up for late Tuesday night through early Wednesday. A huge push of moisture will lift up out of the southern US bringing heavy rain across Oklahoma and Arkansas, and snow across Kansas and Missouri. The snow will start falling in southwest Iowa at 7 PM and will lift north to the Metro by 9 PM. Snowfall rates will be heavy from 10 PM through 6 AM. The snow will continue through 9 AM but will lighten up.

The highest snow fall amounts are expected in the southwest quadrant of the state with an area of 6 to 8” and some locally higher amounts. Outside of that part of the state, 4 to 6” will be common.

Once the snow ends around 9 AM, it will not linger as long as it did during the day after Sunday morning’s snow event. We could see a brief period of freezing drizzle through mid-morning and then drier conditions the remainder of the day with highs in the low 30s.

The snow that falls Tuesday night through Wednesday could break the 40-day snowfall record for Des Moines. The previous 40-day snow record occurred in 1912 with 43.5”. As of Sunday, Des Moines has seen 36.4” since January 11th.

Des Moines has received 40.5” of snow for the season and the majority of it has fallen since January 11th. Normal snowfall total for Des Moines as of February 17th is 25.6”. The season average for snow during the winter is 35.3”.