× 1 on 1 with Presidential Candidate Kirsten Gillibrand on Pressures to Respond to High-Profile Controversies

DES MOINES, Iowa–The 24/7 news cycle can demand that presidential candidates weigh in almost immediately as new developments become public.

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, a Democrat who is officially exploring a 2020 presidential run, initially spoke out about the claims of Jussie Swollett, an actor who said two men attacked him and shouted racist and homophobic remarks. Authorities are now investigating whether Swollett actually willingly took part in the incident as a publicity stunt.

Here was Gillibrand’s initial response to Swollett’s claims:

She talked to Channel 13 about the pressure to respond to breaking news developments, including the controversy surrounding Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, who faced widespread condemnation after old yearbook photos surfaced of a man in blackface.