Des Moines Git-N-Go Robbed by Suspects Armed with a Gun

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store in the Douglas Acres neighborhood.

According to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department, the robbery happened shortly after 11:00 p.m. Monday at the Git-N-Go at 3940 E. 29th.

Three suspects wearing hooded sweatshirts entered the store and demanded money from the clerk. One of the suspects lifted his sweatshirt to display a handgun tucked in his waistband. They ordered the clerk to empty the cash register and fled from the scene on foot.

The suspects got away with an unknown amount of cash. A more detailed description of the suspects was not released by police.