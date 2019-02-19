Drake Takes Sole Possession of First Place, For Now

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Five players scored in double figures, led by Brady Ellingson's 17 points, and Drake held off Bradley 77-68 on Tuesday to claim sole possession of first place in the MVC.

The Bulldogs led by six at the half. D.J. Wilkins scored 14 points, and Nick McGlynn added 13.

Tremell and Anthony Murphy combined for 25 points. Tremell scored 13, while Anthony added 12. Drake out-rebounded Bradley, 39-31.

Elijah Childs scored a game-high 24 points to lead Bradley.

With the win, Drake improved to 10-5 in the Valley. No other MVC teams were in action on Tuesday, but Missouri State and Loyola (both 9-5) are in action on Wednesday.