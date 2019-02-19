× Education Funding Bills Signed Into Law by Gov. Reynolds

DES MOINES, Iowa – Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the first bills of the 2019 session Tuesday — both on education spending.

The governor signed House File 306 and 307, surrounded by fifth grade students from North Polk Community Schools.

The bills will add nearly $90 million in new money for Pre-K to 12th grade funding. Education spending overall increased by 2.06-percent.

“This funding puts more new money into our schools and invests in programs we know are working, like supporting the most extensive leadership development program in the country and helping our student reading proficiently by the end of third grade,” said Gov. Reynolds.

Supplemental aid will increase some districts’ per pupil cost by $5, due to imbalance in the school funding formula.

Extra money will go towards transportation equity to help districts that have higher transportation costs.