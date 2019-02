Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Girls teams in Classes 4A and 5A punched their tickets to the state basketball tournament on Tuesday.

In Class 5A, seven of the eight teams in the field are from the CIML. Johnston, Waukee, Southeast Polk, Dowling Catholic, Valley, Ankeny Centennial and Urbandale all won regional finals on Tuesday.

The girls state tournament starts Monday.