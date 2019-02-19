Weather Related Delays and Closings
Iowa Mom of Baby Found Dead in Maggot-Infested Diaper Sentenced to Life in Prison

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa — A northeast Iowa mother found guilty of her baby son’s murder will spend the rest of her life in prison.

Online court records show 21-year-old Cheyanne Harris was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. She was found guilty of her four-month-old son Sterling Koehn’s murder earlier this month.

The baby was found dead in a child swing in August of 2017 in his parents’ apartment in Alta Vista. Investigators say he had been wearing the same maggot-infested diaper for at least nine days and weighed under seven pounds at the time of his death.

The baby’s father, Zachary Koehn, was found guilty of first-degree murder and child endangerment resulting in death back in November. He was also sentenced to life in prison.

