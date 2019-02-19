× Jeopardy! All-Star Games Start Wednesday

Set your DVR now for the The Jeopardy! All-Star Games starting Wednesday at 3:30.

America’s favorite quiz show is celebrating their 35th season with this historic television event…bringing back 18 of their most popular and most successful players, who will be competing as members of six teams.

Returning as captain of one of those teams is Jeopardy! legend Ken Jennings…who won a record 74 consecutive games!

Check out the teams, the schedule and how you can get involved with the Jeopardy! All-Star Fantasy Sweepstakes.

Download the Jeopardy All-Star Champion Teams.