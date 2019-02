Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- From Des Moines to New York, the Des Moines Junior Buccaneers are preparing for the trip of a lifetime.

The youth hockey team is heading to Lake Placid, New York, to play in a tournament at the same rink where the "Miracle on Ice" happened back in 1980.

Coach Travis Hamilton and Junior Bucs player Carrson Ewing join Channel 13's Sonya Heitshusen to talk about the trip.