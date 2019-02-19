× Tough Hoops Night In Iowa: Hawkeyes, Cyclones Both Lose

IOWA — It was a rough night for the high-major Division-I basketball teams in Iowa.

In Iowa City, the No. 21 Hawkeyes lost to No. 24 Maryland, 66-65. Bruno Fernando tipped in the game-winner with seven seconds left. Iowa got two shots at a third-straight last-second win, but neither dropped.

Jordan Bohannon led the way for Iowa, which hosts Indiana on Friday.

In Ames, the Cyclones suffer a head-scratching loss to Baylor, 73-69.

Iowa State gave up 18 offensive rebounds, and lose the game despite 20 points from Marial Shayok. Now 8-5 in the Big 12, the Cyclones visit TCU on Saturday.