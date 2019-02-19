Water Rule Hearings Rescheduled

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Environmental Protection Agency has rescheduled public hearings on the updated Waters of the U.S. (WOTUS) definition. The hearings were postponed because of the government shutdown and now will be held on February 27 and 28 in Kansas City.

The EPA with the Army Corps of Engineers have submitted the proposed rule to the Federal Register and the 60-day comment period will close on April 15.

In the register the listing says it will define the scope of regulated waters under the Clean Water Act, intended to increase predictability and consistency.

The American Farm Bureau, once huge critics of WOTUS, say this proposal is a step toward fair and understandable water regulation.