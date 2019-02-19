Iowa Bracing for Yet Another Winter Storm

A Winter Storm Warning starts at 6 PM and lasts until tomorrow.

Snow is set to move in from the southwest after 8 PM. It will fall heavy through the overnight and start to wind down after 8 AM on Wednesday. 5 to 8″ is expected with some locally heavier amounts.

It looks like we will break long-standing record with this storm, one that has stood for 132 years.

Thursday and Friday we’ll have some time to clear out the snow and temperatures will start to rise to the low 30s by the end of the week. Another storm system looks to impact us on Saturday with a mix of rain and snow possible.