Weather Related Delays and Closings

Iowa Bracing for Yet Another Winter Storm

Posted 5:32 am, February 19, 2019, by , Updated at 05:47AM, February 19, 2019

Photo Gallery

A Winter Storm Warning starts at 6 PM and lasts until tomorrow.

Snow is set to move in from the southwest after 8 PM. It will fall heavy through the overnight and start to wind down after 8 AM on Wednesday. 5 to 8″ is expected with some locally heavier amounts.

It looks like we will break long-standing record with this storm, one that has stood for 132 years.

WHO-HD

Thursday and Friday we’ll have some time to clear out the snow and temperatures will start to rise to the low 30s by the end of the week. Another storm system looks to impact us on Saturday with a mix of rain and snow possible.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.