Winter Storm Warning in Effect Through Wednesday Morning

IOWA — A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through Wednesday morning. A potent storm system is lifting north out of the southwest and bringing lots of moisture with it. The combination of the moisture and a strong area of lift over the state late Tuesday night will lead to the perfect combination for heavy snow to develop.

The snow will first start to fall in southern Iowa with light snow and some flurries. These bands will lift north and will intensify over the Des Moines metro late tonight after 10 PM. The heaviest snow is expected to impact the Des Moines metro from 11 PM through 4 AM. There may even be some snowfall rates at times of 1 to 2″ per hour. The heavy snow will continue lifting north through north Central Iowa during the early morning on Wednesday.

Closer to 7 AM, more dry air will start to work into the southwest edge of the snow. This will lead to reduced snow fall rates and lighter snow. Roads will be snow covered first thing tomorrow morning with 5 to 8″ and some localized higher amounts in spots.

Skies will be cloudy with still some light snow and flurries lingering at times on Wednesday. This could bring an additional 1″ of snow. Temperatures will reach 30 degrees.

Thursday will be a mostly sunny day for clearing the snow. Temperatures will not drop much, only to the upper 20s for daytime highs.

There will be re-resurgence of warmer air to the mid to upper 30s Friday and Saturday. This in combination with another storm system lifting out of the southwest US will bring us some snow overnight Friday to Saturday morning, a change over to a period of rain during the day on Saturday and then back to snow late Saturday night through Sunday morning. There will be more wind behind this next storm and blowing snow may be a concern on Sunday.