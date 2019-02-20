Ankeny Man Stabbed In Domestic Assault

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANKENY, Iowa-- Ankeny Police are investigating a stabbing that happened Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at the Elite Estate Apartment complex on W. 1st Street.

“I hear bang, bang help me! Help me! Help me" neighbor Grant Martin said.

The man at the door was Martin’s neighbor.

“I notice blood on his hands, snot running down his face, I had recognized him from down the hall but didn't really know him, so I open the door and he pushes himself in," Martin said.

Martin called Ankeny Police, who responded to the domestic assault.

Officers found a weapon on scene and say one man is in the hospital with stab wounds.

Another man is being questioned by detectives.

Police say it’s an isolated incident and Martin hopes that's the case.

“For the most part it is pretty quiet everyone is pretty nice,” Martin said.

The names of the men have not been released, and police say this could be a case of self-defense, no one is in custody.