× Gov. Reynolds Names Appeals Court Judge to Fill Iowa Supreme Court Seat

DES MOINES, Iowa – Gov. Kim Reynolds announced her new Supreme Court justice selection Wednesday at the State Capitol.

Judge Christopher McDonald was one of three nominees selected by the State Judicial Nominating Commission.

McDonald has served on the Iowa Court of Appeals since 2013 and he’s also served as a district judge in the Fifth Judicial District.

“On the bench, Judge McDonald has earned a reputation as brilliant and thoughtful jurist, a hard worker, and a good colleague,” said Gov. Reynolds.

McDonald is the governor’s second appointment to the Iowa Supreme Court. He fills the seat left vacant by Daryl Hecht’s resignation in December of 2018. He stepped down to focus on his battle against skin cancer.