Iowa Man Who Threatened Teacher with Fake Anthrax Sentenced to Prison

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — A Nevada man will spend the next 18 months in federal prison for threatening a teacher.

Sixty-seven-year-old Mondell Olson sent a letter to the teacher containing white powder and a note claiming it was anthrax in March of last year. The substance turned out to be non-toxic.

Police say Olson admitted to sending the letter.

following his prison term, Olson will spend three-years under supervised release.