× Judge Rules Man Incompetent to Stand Trial for Double Murder, Will Re-Evaluate at March Hearing

DES MOINES, Iowa — A judge says a Des Moines man is currently too mentally ill to stand trial in the deaths of his mother and uncle.

Thirty-year-old Joshua Adams is accused of stabbing Gaylord Jolly Jr. and Tracy Adams to death back in December. He is charged with two counts of first degree murder.

The judge says Adams suffers from a mental disorder and is unfit to stand trial.

They also believe he poses a dangerous threat to the public and has been placed in the custody of the Iowa Department of Corrections. He’ll receive treatment from mental health professionals designed to restore his competency so he can stand trial for the murders.

Another hearing is scheduled for March 18th at the Polk County Courthouse to address the issue.