Man, Woman Injured in Early Morning Shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating an early morning shooting that injured a man and a woman in the Union Park neighborhood.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home in the 2700 block of Sampson Street. That’s just east of the Grand View University campus.

The victims, a man and a woman, were both shot in the torso and are expected to survive their injuries. They told police a black male suspect came to their door and shot them for no reason.

A suspect in the shooting has not been identified.

We’ll bring you more information on this story as details are released.

