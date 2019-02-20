× Police: Man Pointed Assault Rifle at Girlfriend During Domestic Dispute

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man was arrested early Wednesday morning after police say he pointed an assault rifle at his girlfriend during a domestic dispute.

Police were called to 408 Hart Ave. around 12:30 a.m. on a report of a domestic dispute. Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said when the first officer arrived on scene, children ran out of the home yelling for him to hurry because “he hasn’t shot anyone yet.” The officer burst into the house and saw 30-year-old Deandre Grady pointing an assault rifle at his girlfriend.

The officer was able to get Grady to drop the weapon and he was taken into custody.

Grady now faces two charges of domestic abuse assault, three charges of child endangerment, and one charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

He is being held in the Polk County Jail.