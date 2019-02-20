Snow Totals from Latest Winter Storm in Iowa

Light snow will continue through the early afternoon, but most of central Iowa will see less than an inch with this band. Overnight and early morning snow totals were generally between 3 and 6″.

Much of the state got less snow than anticipated and those lower totals are thanks to drier air that worked its way in late last night. That typically cuts down snowfall totals, which is what we are experiencing this morning. This system in particular did not develop until later in the day on Tuesday. When these systems don’t develop until less than 24 hours before the event, weather equipment doesn’t have a chance to get an air sampling within and around the storm. Once these storms develop, the weather balloons sample the air and send back data. In this case, they indicated more dry air than anticipated, which is the cause of these lower totals.

The roads will still be fairly snowy in parts of the state this afternoon. The wind will also cause some blowing snow.

A few flurries are possible during the evening with highs will be in the upper 20s to low 30s. This will make treating the roads easier. Despite a cloudy sky, the higher sun angle during this time of the year will also help to melt some of the snow. The overnight will be dry, but cold, so watch out for icy conditions throughout the evening, overnight, and morning on Thursday.

The rest of the work week will be on the drier side. Temperatures will be back in the upper 20s for Thursday but rise into the 30s again by Friday. Warmer weather will arrive for the weekend. Another system will push into Iowa which means we could see a rain and snow mix. This could cause some problems on the roads for Saturday.