× Snowplow Hit by Train in Eastern Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Iowa – Emergency crews are on the scene northeast of Altoona after a train hit a snowplow Wednesday morning.

Lt. Heath Osberg with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened around 8:15 a.m. at NE 62nd Ave. and NE 88th St. No injuries were reported in the crash.

Motorists should avoid the area as crews work to clean up the scene.

No further details were immediately released, we’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.