World Championship Chili Cookoff Coming to Iowa in 2019

Posted 12:18 pm, February 21, 2019, by , Updated at 12:20PM, February 21, 2019

ANKENY, Iowa -- The World Championship Chili Cookoff is coming to Ankeny later this year and the man in charge says it’s a perfect location.

“This is a tremendous community and our overall motto is family, friends and fun. Des Moines is very healthy, it`s the capital of Iowa, you`ve got two great colleges as far as the mainstream universities and then add in DMACC and add in Drake and some other colleges. We`ve partnered with the 4H program through the university system,” said Scott Toland, President of the International Chili Society.

Toland is so excited about having a permanent location for the championship, he too is moving permanently from southern California to Iowa.

Annually the chili championship brings in 10,000 people over the three-day event. It is filled with chili cookoffs, craft beer, and live music.

Ankeny anticipates an economic impact of $1.5 million.

“Think about all the chili cooks that will come in, they will not only be staying at our hotels, but they will be shopping at our grocery stores and preparing for their championship cookoff,” said Ashley Johnson, Director of Marketing for Prairie Trail in Ankeny.

The World Championship Chili Cookoff is September 6th- 8th.

The top four chili champions receive $25,000 and the top two youth champions receive a two-year scholarship to DMACC`s International Culinary Institute.

