Business Coalition Campaigns to Delay Affordable Health Care Tax Increase

URBANDALE, Iowa- A coalition of business leaders is sounding a warning. A tax hike is coming.

The increase is a part of the Affordable Care Act, has been delayed in starting. It is now set to come into effect on health insurance policies in the year 2020.

The Iowa leaders are mounting a campaign to make the public aware, so they can contact members of congress.

The increase has been delayed in the past, the hope is that can happen again.

“The Senator supports repeal and delay, delay initially, and ultimately repeal of the health insurance tax,” said Carol Olson, who serves as the State Director for Senator Charles Grassley in Iowa.

The increase would see a $429 increase on family plans for employees of large companies, $412 dollar increase on family plans in small companies, and for seniors and disabled, an increase of $470, per couple.

“This past year, when we started 2019 we were taking another big hit on our insurance,” said Maureen Miller, CEO of the Clinton Chamber of Commerce. “I had to look for other opportunities to reduce those expenses, while trying to maintain close to the same level of benefits.”

The increase also could affect new hires.

“Crunching these numbers looking at it, and reviewing what the hit could do, in terms of my hiring, its a real concern,” said Tyler Campbell, of FIN Strategies. “It means I can’t offer as competitive of salary perhaps.”

