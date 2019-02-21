× Firefighters Battling Barn Blaze in Norwalk

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa – Des Moines fire crews are on the scene of a barn fire in northern Warren County, just east of Echo Valley Country Club in Norwalk.

Lt. Rick Thomas with the Des Moines Fire Department says a passerby called in the fire at 9131 SW 28th at 3:10 a.m. When firefighters arrived, the barn was fully engulfed and the metal pole barn had partially collapsed.

There are no water hydrants in the area, so Des Moines used two tankers to truck in water and asked the Norwalk Fire Department for one tanker truck to help out.

A backhoe is being brought in to help clear the metal debris of the collapsed building so firefighters can access the fire underneath.

Horses that were in a coral close to the fire were turned out into a pasture, but fire officials are not sure whether there were animals inside the barn at this time.

We have a crew on scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.