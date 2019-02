Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOONE, Iowa -- The Dan Gable Mr. Wrestler of the Year awards were handed out on Thursday, and for the first time, a Ms. Wrestler of the Year was also crowned.

State champions Cade DeVos (Southeast Polk), Julien Broderson (Davenport Assumption) and Cael Happel (Lisbon) won in Classes 3A-1A.

Ali Gerbracht of AGWSR won the inaugural Ms. Wrestler of the Year award.