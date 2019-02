Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Julian Castro was back in Iowa on Thursday as he lays the early groundwork for his 2020 presidential campaign.

The Texas Democrat served as HUD Secretary under President Obama. The San Antonio-native says knows the needs of Texans on the border well, and more border walls are the answer.

He joined Dave Price to discuss where the nation should be focused in the debate over border security.