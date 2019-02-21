× Layoffs More than Double for Nationwide Insurance in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa – One of the Des Moines metro’s largest employers is cutting its workforce – even more than it originally planned.

Nationwide Insurance issued 191 layoff notices to Des Moines workers this month. That’s more than twice as many as the company had announced it would lay off.

In November, Nationwide said that the company would be cutting 80 positions in its Des Moines offices. That was part of an effort to reduce staff by 1,100 nationally.

In a statement provided to Channel 13, Nationwide’s Director of Communications Eric Hardgrove said, “As we’ve continued to implement our business plans, we are realizing a larger impact in Des Moines than what we originally shared.”

Hardgrove said there are more than 875 open positions within the company and employees who do not find other jobs within Nationwide are eligible for a severance package and outplacement services.

Nationwide currently has 101 open positions in Des Moines.