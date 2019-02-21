UNI Wins In-State Wrestling Battle Over ISU

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- Northern Iowa made a statement on the mat on Wednesday, winning six of ten weights en route to a 22-13 win over in-state rival Iowa State.

The Panthers' night started and ended with upsets. No. 26 Jay Schwarm stopped ISU's No. 24 Alex Mackall, 6-3 at 125 pounds to begin the evening. Carter Isley scored a 2-0 decision over No. 25 Gannon Gremmel to finish the night. UNI won six of the 10 weights on the night.

2,100 fans packed inside the West Gym to see the No. 17 Panthers get the team win over the 11th-ranked Cyclones. UNI clinches second place in the Big 12 dual standings with the victory, finishing 7-1 in conference duals.