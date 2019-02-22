× Arrest Made in Alleged Sexual Abuse of Children in Grimes

POLK COUNTY, Iowa – A Grimes man is facing charges for allegedly sexually abusing two girls.

Forty-year-old Jeffrey Duncan was arrested Thursday at his workplace. He is charged with two counts of second degree sexual abuse and one count of third degree sexual abuse.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the alleged abuse happened in Grimes between Jan. 1st of 2015 and Dec. 31st of 2016. Both of the victims were under the age of 12 at the time.

Duncan is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in the case on March 4th.

He is being held in the Polk County Jail on a cash-only bond of $150,000.