Cindy Axne and Google Teach Students the Importance of Computer Science

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Rep. Cindy Axne joined up with representatives from Google on Friday to help teach elementary school students the importance of computer science.

It was all part of Google's CS First Roadshow. Students at Edmunds Elementary School participated in an interactive presentation teaching the basics of programming and problem-solving skills. The program tries to encourage kids to develop an interest in STEM education. Axne says she believes programs like this are essential to keep Iowa competitive in technology.

"I've got two boys in the public school system. I've sent them both to coding camps in the past when they were in elementary and junior high school because I know how important it is for kids to have the skills for good paying jobs. We absolutely have an opportunity to make sure that Iowa is a leader when it comes to technology,” said Axne.

Representatives from Google will lead the CS First Roadshow at schools across the nation.