Craft Your Own or Buy Handmade at the DIY or Don’t Expo

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Crafting is a specific interest -- some people are into it and some people aren’t. This weekend there is an event for both types of those people, the “DIY or Don’t Expo” at Hy-Vee Hall at the Iowa Events Center.

Founder and CEO Eva Helps started planning for this first DIY or Don’t Expo for about a year, she said the event isn’t like a normal expo where you just walk around to different booths to buy things.

“There is the option to walk around and buy local handmade work but there are also nearly 50 workshops where you can make something and then take it home with you,” Helps said.

The workshops range from $15 to $85 and feature everything from wooden signs, wood burning, clock making, leather earrings and chunky knit blankets.

There is also a DIY celebrity making an appearance on Sunday.

“Clint Harp has his own show ‘Wood work’ on the DIY Network, but he was also Chip and Joanna Gaines' go-to carpenter on HGTV’s “Fixer Upper,’” Helps said.

Harp will be speaking and leading a wood-turning demo on a lathe and make a table leg.

The DIY or Don’t Expo is Saturday February 23rd from 9 A.M. to 6 P.M. and Sunday February 24th from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M. You can buy tickets online for $13 or at the door for $12.