Delay Approved in Collin Richards' Murder Trial

STORY COUNTY, Iowa – The trial of the man accused of killing Iowa State University golf star Celia Barquin Arozamena will be delayed until September.

The judge in the case granted a motion for continuing Collin Richards’ murder trial Thursday. The court order cited “voluminous amounts of discovery in this case” as one of the reasons for the trial delay.

Barquin Arozamena was found dead in a pond at Coldwater Golf Links in Ames on September 17th, 2018. She had been stabbed several times.

Richards had been staying in a homeless camp near the golf course. Investigators say when they found him, he had fresh scratches on his face and a deep laceration on his left hand that he was trying to conceal. Bloody clothing, that tested positive for human blood, was also found in Richards’ backpack. A knife that he had given to a witness in the case was also recovered.

He is charged with first degree murder.

The trial is scheduled to begin September 10th in Story County, just a week shy of the one-year anniversary of Barquin Arozamena’s death.