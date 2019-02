Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Police are investigating after a gun was discovered at a Des Moines elementary school.

According to the Des Moines Register, a student brought the handgun to Perkins Elementary School on Wednesday.

A teacher noticed the student acting suspicious and located the gun in his backpack.

A Des Moines Public Schools spokesperson told the Des Moines Register the student found the gun at home and brought it to school.