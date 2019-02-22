× DMPS Cancelling Early-Out Wednesdays to Make up Snow Days

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Public Schools has come up with a plan to make sure no hours of instruction are lost to this winter.

The district has cancelled classes three times, delayed once and let kids out early once this year already.

To make up for the missed time, the district says it will cancel early dismissal on Wednesdays following spring break. That will add 75 minutes to the school week for about two months.

May 30 is the last school day for elementary and middle schools. High schools are out on May 31.