DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Drake women stifled Evansville in the second half on Friday, beating the Purple Aces 66-39. The win comes on a night the Bulldogs wore pink for breast cancer awareness.

Sara Rhine led the way with 16, while Brenni Rose added 13 off the bench.

Drake moves to 12-1 in MVC play, and will host Indiana State Sunday.