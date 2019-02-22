× Fire Causes Damage at Van Gorp Corporation in Pella

PELLA, Iowa — Fire crews were out early Friday morning battling a fire at Van Gorp Corporation in Pella.

Firefighters were called out around 4:00 a.m. to the facility at 1410 Washington Street. Multiple crews responded but they were able to get the fire out around 5:30 a.m.

Snow did make it difficult for fire crews to get to a hydrant.

“I got up, I live west of town, I came directly in to town and came to the scene and saw flames coming through the roof and I knew the truck was on its way, so I prepared a fire hydrant for them. Because as we say now with all the snow we got in the area, we need to keep hydrants clean, and so I had to find one,” said Chief Doug Van Gorkom with the Pella Fire Department.

The fire is believed to have started with an oil burner, but officials say there wasn’t much damage.

A janitor on site called in the fire, no one else was inside at the time.