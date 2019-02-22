× Four Charged With First Degree Murder in 2017 Homicide in Ames

AMES, Iowa — Fifteen months after Xavier Shipley was shot and killed in Ames four suspects are now charged with his murder.

On Friday morning Ames police announced First Degree Murder charges against four Des Moines residents:

Albrea Winfrey, 24

Jordan Bryant, 25

Anthony English, 28

Demario Woods, 25

Shepley was 21 when he was found suffering a gunshot wound to his torso on November 18th, 2017. He died at an Ames Hospital that night.

Witnesses reported that two men wearing masks shot Shepley during a robbery at an apartment at 1311 Mayfield Drive. They were seen driving away in a white SUV along with two women.

Albrea Winfrey was arrested on Friday. Bryant, English and Woods were already in the custody of the Department of Corrections.