× Hawkeye Radio Announcer Gary Dolphin Suspended for Remainder of Basketball Season After Comments on Maryland Player

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Gary Dolphin, “The Voice of the Hawkeyes”, will be off the mic for the remainder of the basketball season.

The school and Hawkeye Sports Properties, Dolphin’s employer, announced the suspension today. Channel 13 has learned the suspension is tied to comments Dolphin made during the post-game of the Hawkeyes’ Tuesday night loss to the Maryland Terrapins. During the game Dolphin likened Bruno Fernando, an African-American player on the Maryland team, to ‘King Kong’ for his defensive effort in the game.

Dolphin released this statement via Hawkeye Sports Properties:

“During the broadcast, I used a comparison when trying to describe a talented Maryland basketball player. In no way did I intend to offend or disparage the player. I take full responsibility for my inappropriate word choice and offer a sincere apology to him and anyone else who was offended. I wish the Iowa Hawkeye players, coaches and fans all the very best as they head into the final stretch of the season. I will use this as an opportunity to grow as a person and learn more about unconscious bias.”

Dolphin was suspended by the Hawkeyes earlier this season after he was caught on an open mic making disparaging comments about Hawkeye player Maishe Dailey. He sat out for two games before returning to the mic.

The Hawkeyes play on Friday night at 8:15 in Iowa City against the Indiana Hoosiers.