IOWA -- There is a new chief of the Iowa State Patrol.

Captain Nathan Fulk is a 22-year veteran of the patrol and will take over as the 17th chief. Fulk says his mission as chief is to work for Iowans and keep them safe.

“We're going to realign our resources and really work to ensure we're providing the best services possible for our public safety mission,” said Fulk.

Fulk is replacing Colonel Jeff Ritzman. He retired after service with the Iowa State Patrol for 36 years.