Steve King Reaffirms Plan to Run for Re-Election in 2020

Congressman Steve King is reaffirming his plans to run for office again in 2020, and he says President Donald Trump will help him win.

King is facing multiple primary challengers and has been removed from all committee assignments for comments Republican leaders called racist.

This week, in a taping of "Iowa Press," King laid out his plan to win over voters in his district again.

“Don't let the elitists in this country, the power brokers in this country, tell you who is going to represent you in the United States Congress. That's the central message," said King. "We got our Iowa values here in this Oval Office embodied within President Donald Trump. They'll think about all of that and I think that they'll want to support the President and they'll want to support me."

According to Bloomberg reporter Jennifer Jacobs, Trump was asked if King should run for re-election again. His response was noncommittal.

"I haven't spoken to him in a long time," Trump said. "We'll have to take a look."