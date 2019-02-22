Trade Talks Continue as China Changes Domestic Ag Policy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHINA -- Trade representatives from China are meeting with U.S. leaders to negotiate a deal. The office of the U.S. Trade Representative says it is continuing discussions in principal-level trade meetings with officials from China, led by Vice Premier Liu He.

Ambassador to China Terry Branstad is also present at the talks.

Tariffs on China are set to increase automatically on March 1.

The Chinese government announced changes in domestic agriculture policy to help it withstand future trade difficulties. China saw its weakest economic growth in almost three decades during 2018.

The statement on ag policy is known as the "Number 1" document and outlines plans to rejuvenate and improve living standards in rural China. One of the goals it set forth was becoming less reliant on oilseeds by planning to boost domestic soybean production.