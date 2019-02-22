Two Waves bring Freezing Rain and Blizzard Conditions to the Weekend

DES MOINES, Iowa — A couple different waves of winter weather will bring tough travel conditions throughout the weekend. The first wave will be Friday evening into Saturday morning with icy roads possible due to freezing rain. The second wave will bring rain Saturday afternoon and heavy snow Saturday evening into Sunday morning.

Weather Headlines:

Winter Weather Advisory for I-80 to Hwy 20 through Saturday morning

Winter Storm Watch for Central and Western Iowa Saturday evening through Sunday morning.

Forecast:

Light rain/freezing rain is possible during the evening and overnight Friday into Saturday, creating up to 0.10″ ice on Iowa roads by the morning. Untreated roadways and surfaces will be in the worst shape throughout the daytime Saturday. There will be a brief break in activity during the mid morning to noon hour on Saturday as the next wave continues to trek northwest. The second wave will be the more potent wave. It arrives early Saturday afternoon with a chance of rain in central and southern Iowa. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible in SE Iowa, but rain will change over to snow during the evening Saturday. Heavy snow is expected throughout the overnight, causing blizzard conditions due to extreme wind.

Impacts:

Icy Roads are expected across parts of central and northern Iowa early Saturday. Up to 0.10″ is possible within the Advisory area, isolated slick roads are expected across the metro.

Isolated thunderstorms may cause some localized flooding across central and southern Iowa Saturday afternoon.

Heavy snow and strong wind will cause treacherous roads and low visibility after 6 PM on Saturday. Because road crews will not have an opportunity to pre-treat the roads due to rain, we could see a layer of ice underneath the snow that falls overnight Saturday into Sunday. Use extreme caution all throughout the day Sunday as the wind may also cause already treated roads to become snow-covered again.