2019 Winter in Iowa is Memorable- Not Unique

DES MOINES, Iowa- While this winter goes on and on with snowstorm after snowstorm. This is not the first time Iowa has experienced very high amounts of snow.

The State Historical Museum has the account from the 1930’s of a steam locomotive which is dwarfed by giant snowbanks on either side. That was taken near Leland in northern Iowa with dozens of men trying to shovel the engine out of a snow bank.

In Ringgold County in the 1930’s a photo of a man standing by a rural electric power pole. The drift is up to the wires and insulators.

In Ames in 1942 there was a huge blizzard which crippled downtown. A LIFE Magazine photographer was stranded in Ames, and did a national story on that storm.

In April of 1973, much of Iowa was crippled after a blizzard left as much as 20 inches of snow in some places across the state.

Iowa is also known for cold and warm weather extremes.

“The coldest temperature ever recorded in Iowa, that was recorded, in Cherokee County January 12, 1912 when the mercury dropped to -47° without windchill,” said Jessica Rundlett, of the State Historical Museum. “The highest temperature recorded in Iowa it was in Lee County, in Keokuk in the far South East corner by the state was recorded high of 118° on July 20, 1934.”