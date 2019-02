× Altoona Police Investigate Late Night Homicide

Altoona, Iowa -Altoona Police are investigating a homicide after being called to the Applebees late Friday night.

Police got a call around 11 p.m. that a woman was down. They found her dead outside the restaurant.

Crime scene tape surrounded the restaurant overnight as detectives from Altoona, Pleasant Hill, and Des Moines investigated. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is also on the scene.