× Blizzard Making Travel Impossible in Parts of Iowa

IOWA — A Blizzard Warning is in effect for much of the western half of the state until 6 PM on Sunday.

Heavy snow and strong wind are making it near impossible to see on Iowa roads in the western half of the state. This will be the case for several hours as a blizzard continues to move through the state. Visibility will be less than a quarter mile for several hours in some of these area within the Blizzard Warning. The visibility is so low that the Iowa DOT has pulled their plows from the roads in many counties over NW Iowa. This includes Pocahontas and Calhoun county within the WHO viewing area. Roads have also been deemed “Impassable” across parts of Humboldt, Kossuth, Hamilton, and Wright counties in north central Iowa. This is one step worse than “Travel Not Advised”.

The heaviest snow is expected to extend across NW portions of the state. From Council Bluffs and Atlantic to Carroll, Jefferson, Fort Dodge and Algona over 8″ of snow are possible. Thunder snow has allowed for heavier snowfall to set up in these areas. There will be a very sharp cutoff over the central part of the state. Parts of Polk, Story, Marshall, and Dallas counties may see 3-6″ in the NW part of these counties, with less than 2″ on the SE side of the county.

Snow will continue to push through central and northern Iowa until about 3 AM before it pushes out of the state. Despite no additional snowfall, travel conditions will be rough throughout Sunday due to the strong steady wind. The wind will remain sustained around 25-35 mph from the north and northwest which will cause blowing snow especially in rural, open areas.

The forecast will be quieter for the rest of the work week. Temperatures stay below average with a few flurries/light snow showers Monday into Tuesday.