× Bohannon Saves the Day Again, Hawkeyes Rally to Beat Indiana

IOWA CITY – Jordan Bohannon did it again Friday night. Down 3 with under a minute to play Bohannon hit an off balance 3 pointer to send the game in to overtime.

In OT, Bohannon hit 3 more threes to lead Iowa to a 76-70 win over Indiana. He finished with 17 points, all scored in the 2nd half and OT.

Hawkeyes are now 21-6 overall, 10-6 in the Big Ten.