Busy Weekend for Presidential Candidates in Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- This weekend will be a busy one for presidential candidates and hopefuls campaigning in the state.

California Sen. Kamala Harris, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro and former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper will be in Ames Saturday night. The trio will speak at the Story County Democrats Annual Soup Supper Fundraiser. The event starts at 5 p.m. at the Collegiate United Methodist Church in Ames.

Before heading to Story County, Harris made rounds in Polk County Saturday morning. She met with members of the Asian and Latino Coalition and LULAC at the Iowa State Capitol. Later, she led a town hall in Ankeny beginning at the FFA Enrichment Center on the Ankeny DMACC campus.

Finally, Harris is expected to speak at the Iowa Democratic Party black caucus event scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at the USW Local 310 union hall located at 125 Northwest Broadway Avenue in Des Moines.

Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard will also campaign in Des Moines this weekend. She will host a town hall meeting at the AC Marriot Hotel downtown. The event starts at 6 p.m.