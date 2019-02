Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES - The 20th ranked Iowa State women lost to top ranked Baylor on Saturday 73-60.

Bridget Carleton led the way with 28 points in the loss.

ISU trailed by as many as 20, but rallied in the 4th Q.

ISU Head Coach Bill Fennelly said postgame there is no doubt who the player of the year in the Big 12 is, Carleton.