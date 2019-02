× Iowa State Struggling, Cyclones Lose at TCU

FORT WORTH – Michael Jacobson scored 17 points, Lindell Wigginton 15, but the Cyclones shot just 2/20 from three, and lost to TCU on Saturday 75-72.

It’s the 2nd straight loss for ISU. The Horned Frogs have beaten the Cyclones 4 straight times.

Iowa State is now 19-8 overall, 8-6 in the Big 12, in 5th place.